Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,182,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642,395. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.