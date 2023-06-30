Citigroup Lowers Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $48.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

AMLX stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.86. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.