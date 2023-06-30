Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,363,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595,359 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 908,634 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

