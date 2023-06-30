Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $351.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average of $306.46.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody's Company Profile



Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

