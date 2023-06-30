Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

