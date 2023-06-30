Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $28,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

