Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $65,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,560,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Trading Down 1.7 %

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

DDOG stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

