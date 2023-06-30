Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 282 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,812,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.61 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

