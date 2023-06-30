Close Asset Management Ltd Takes $239,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

