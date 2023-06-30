Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 972,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

