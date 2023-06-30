Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Critical Comparison

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -18.05% -25.10% -6.02% Golden Matrix Group -5.44% -7.17% -6.41%

Risk & Volatility

Cloudflare has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 2 10 10 0 2.36 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cloudflare and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $60.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Golden Matrix Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $1.05 billion 20.19 -$193.38 million ($0.59) -108.59 Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.36 -$250,000.00 ($0.05) -46.99

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Matrix Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Cloudflare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. It also offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, content optimization, virtual backbone, always online, and cloudflare waiting room and registrar; and network services, which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance to customers as a service, including WAN, WARP, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloudflare area 1 email security, and data loss prevention products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, pages, stream, and images, as well as Cloudflare Data Localization suite, a tool that set rules and controls at the network edge; durable objects and R2 object storage products; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.