CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLPS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 15,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,011. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

