Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.