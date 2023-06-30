Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:RNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.67.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.