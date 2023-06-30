Coin98 (C98) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002858 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006504 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

