Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,004.52 or 0.06580577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $6.41 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

