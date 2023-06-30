Columbia Banking System, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $12,142,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

