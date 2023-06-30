Comcast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 167,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 889% compared to the average volume of 16,905 call options.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.55. 16,271,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,190,264. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

