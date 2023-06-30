Comcast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 167,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 889% compared to the average volume of 16,905 call options.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.55. 16,271,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,190,264. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

