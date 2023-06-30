Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Up 2.7 %

CIBEY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 77,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,123. Commercial International Bank has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

