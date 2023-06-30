Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.48

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 77891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

