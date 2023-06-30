Comparing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akoustis Technologies and Prysmian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prysmian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 127.82%. Prysmian has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.01%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Prysmian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34% Prysmian N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Prysmian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $23.99 million 9.26 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -2.98 Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 46.00

Prysmian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prysmian beats Akoustis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution. It also provides industrial and network components for various industries, which includes mining, railway, marine, solar and wind automotive, and oil and gas sectors, as well as cranes, rolling stocks, elevators & escalators; network components, including connectors and terminals for low, medium, high, and extra-high voltage cables and submarine cable systems for industrial, construction, and infrastructure applications, as well as for power transmission and distribution grids. In addition, the company offers electronics and optical sensing solutions; and manufactures optical fiber, optical cables, and optical fiber submarine cables for the telecommunications sector. Prysmian S.p.A. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

