CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CompoSecure Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 27,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,222. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CompoSecure stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPOW Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

