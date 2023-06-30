CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CompoSecure Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 27,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,222. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure
In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CompoSecure
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.