Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $232,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,683,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

