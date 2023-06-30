CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €44.98 ($48.89) and last traded at €44.90 ($48.80). Approximately 94,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.48 ($48.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

