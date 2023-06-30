Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

In other news, Director Mark R. Quinlan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $889,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,510.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark R. Quinlan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $889,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,510.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Bondi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115,633 shares of company stock worth $1,034,553. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

