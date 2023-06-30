Concentrix Co. (CNXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

