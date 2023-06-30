Concentrix Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $26,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

