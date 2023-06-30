Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.41

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 301936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$53.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 19.54.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

