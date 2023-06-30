Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.88.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.