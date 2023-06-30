Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

