Contrasting Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Luna Innovations and Hexagon AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hexagon AB (publ) 3 3 0 0 1.50

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $108.60, indicating a potential upside of 809.55%. Given Hexagon AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hexagon AB (publ) is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.74 $9.28 million ($0.07) -128.12 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 11.36

This table compares Luna Innovations and Hexagon AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). Luna Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.91% 2.55% 1.57% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, enterprise, measure, and plan services to mining division; intelligent business, continuous improvement, environmental health and safety, and production management for Xalt Solution; and absolute scanner speed, modular, and automation solutions. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

