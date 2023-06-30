Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $33.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,955,807 shares of company stock valued at $813,730,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

