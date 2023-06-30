Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

