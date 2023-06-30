Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.