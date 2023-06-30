Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$343.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

