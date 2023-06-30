Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of LLY opened at $466.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.