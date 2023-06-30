Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.2% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

