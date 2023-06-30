Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

