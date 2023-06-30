Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

