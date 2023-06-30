Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

