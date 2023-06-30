Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.44.

Coty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COTY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

