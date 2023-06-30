Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 177 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

