Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.83. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

