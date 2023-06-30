Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,712 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

