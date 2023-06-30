Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

