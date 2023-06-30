Covenant Partners LLC Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $407.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

