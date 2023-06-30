Covenant Partners LLC Invests $150,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,657,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,219,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.