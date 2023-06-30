Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

