Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

