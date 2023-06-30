Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

