Covenant Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys Price Performance

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

